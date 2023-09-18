The search for nine escaped juveniles from Abraxas Academy has caused Twin Valley School District officials to close schools and offices Monday.

The post on the Twin Valley School District Facebook page writes the school and offices will close "out of an abundance of caution."

The school announced the closure before the nine involved juveniles were taken into custody.

A call to school officials confirms the school and offices will remain closed following news that all nine juveniles were taken into custody Monday morning.

All after-school activities, will be cancelled.

TVSD posted on Facebook that the Board Meeting scheduled for this evening will still take place. It was originally going to be rescheduled while the search for the teens was ongoing.

Nine juveniles were on the run following a riot at the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center. The riot and escapes happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.