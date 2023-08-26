CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — The Twin Valley Department accepted a $5,876 grant Friday for the purchase of new equipment to enhance its firefighting capabilities.

According to a press release from the department, the grant comes from Energy Transfer, which is one of the "largest and most diversified" energy logistics companies in the area. Energy Transfer previously awarded the department a $17,000 grant for firefighting equipment in 2020, the press release said.

The grant enables the department to buy a Harris portable radio, which has multi-brand capabilities to communicate across county lines — particularly helpful since Twin Valley serves parts of both Berks and Chester counties.