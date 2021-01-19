CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - A junior at Twin Valley High School is behind an effort to change the school's mascot, the Twin Valley Raider.
"Every single person that I talked to was really upset that the administration was allowing this symbol of hate to continue," said 16-year-old Arden Wolfe. "We really are working together and working with a group of student leaders, tribal affiliates and community members to really end the racism associated with our mascot."
The students have gathered more than 4,200 signatures on a petition toward retiring the mascot, but Wolfe said they've had trouble getting the district to listen. She said since June, they have been trying to get on the school board agenda but haven't been able to.
"I spoke with tons of different Native Americans from tribes across America, and everyone I talked to said they were offended by our mascot," Wolfe said, "so I really want to amplify their voices in my community to make a change for the better."
Both the superintendent and the school board president released statements on the matter.
"The global pandemic that we are in the midst of navigating for 3,000 students and our employees is our primary focus at this time," said Robert Pleis, Twin Valley's superintendent. "The district is not considering new initiatives until this is resolved and we can give our full attention to other matters. We understand that the mascot is the focus for some of our students, but the challenges that our families and community is experiencing at this time is our primary consideration."
"It is great that we have several students that took the time to collect signatures beyond the student body and the Twin Valley community," said Gary McEwen, the school board's president. "During this global pandemic, our primary focus remains on providing families with the opportunity to have their children receive quality in-person instruction in a healthy and safe school environment. We need to continue to pull together as a school district and community to support one another. A discussion of this nature warrants research, feedback from all stakeholders and most of all time so that we can have thoughtful and meaningful conversation."
"There've been tons of other schools and, even at the national level, the Washington football team was able to retire their mascot during the pandemic," said Wolfe. "The pandemic clearly isn't something that interferes with our goal to end racism at our school."
The Twin Valley School District serves students in New Morgan and Caernarvon and Robeson townships in Berks County and in Honey Brook and Elverson boroughs and Honey Brook and West Nantmeal townships in Chester County.