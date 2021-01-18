ELVERSON, Pa. – The Twin Valley School Board voted Monday night to approve a resolution stating it will not increase local property taxes in excess of the Act 1 state index for the 2021-2022 budget.
The Act 1 index for Twin Valley, which is determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, is 3.6%.
Every January, each school district in the state must determine if it will keep any potential tax increase within the state index or apply to the state for exceptions to raise taxes beyond the index.
If a district agrees to not raise taxes in excess of the index, it only has to submit the resolution to the state and then a proposed final budget is due in May.
If applying for exceptions, a district has to submit a preliminary budget in February.
Prior to approving the resolution, the board heard Elaine Mathias, business administrator, give an overview of the preliminary budget, which projects $68.96 million in expenses in the proposed spending plan.
With projected revenues at $65.26 million, the preliminary budget has a deficit of $3.7 million. The anticipated revenues assume a tax increase of 3.6%.
However, Mathias said the budget has an optimistic outlook because of an anticipated federal grant of $2.1 million.
That grant is part of the new round of federal COVID-19 relief funding, which will distribute close to $80 million to Berks County school districts.
Mathias said the board also plans to refinance its existing debt, which would add $2.29 million to the revenue side.
The two additional sources of revenue would more than close the deficit.
Berks County property owners in New Morgan Borough, and Caernarvon and Robeson townships currently pay a property tax of 26.90 mills, or $2,690 for a property assessed at $100,000.
Twin Valley School District also serves Honey Brook and Elverson boroughs and Honey Brook and West Nantmeal townships in Chester County, where residents currently pay 30.12 mills.
With a maximum tax increase of 3.6%, Berks residents could see a maximum tax increase of 0.97 mills.
Mathias said because this is a preliminary look at the budget, a potential tax increase could be reduced by the time a proposed final budget is adopted in May.
The final adoption of the budget must occur no later than June 30.