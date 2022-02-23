A push to retire Twin Valley's mascot fell flat at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
An effort called "Retire the Raider" has been going on for nearly two years, but the board of the district in southern Berks and northern Chester counties says its focus is on education right now.
"Please retire the Raider and give indigenous people the respect they deserve," said Arden Wolfe, a Twin Valley senior.
Students and supporters of the Retire the Raider initiative spoke at Twin Valley's school board meeting in southern Berks County Tuesday night in an effort to get the board to understand the importance of the issue and ask they change the school's native mascot.
"Before I was educated I didn't really understand this issue either, I didn't understand the insult and damage until I knew and worked with Native American tribal citizens," said Arla Patch, an activist.
The school board responded to the speakers saying the focus right now needs to be on education and the pandemic.
Students leading the effort acknowledged the fact that the push to change the Twin Valley Raider mascot has been going on for close to two years. An online petition currently has around 5,700 signatures.
Groups of students also tried to change it decades ago. Those behind the effort say the issue won't be dropped.
"My sister will be headed off to college, but I'm not going away," said student Sloan Wolfe. "So expect to see me here questioning your decisions until progress is made and the Raider is changed"