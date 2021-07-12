READING, Pa. - Penn State Health announced they are joining a national network of wound care centers.
Penn State Health has joined forces with Healogics, a national provider of wound care services, to manage the care of patients who are being treated for hard to heal wounds at two Penn State Health locations in Berks County.
Healogics began managing the wound program at Penn State Health locations in Spring Ridge in Wyomissing and at the Downtown Campus at 6th and Walnut Streets in Reading on July 1.
“We expect the transition to remain seamless,” said James Bennett, vice president and chief operating officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph. “Healogics offers a level of high-quality, compassionate care that our patients with chronic, hard to heal wounds have come to expect.”
Specialized wound care is particularly effective for patients who suffer from ailments such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps and wounds that haven’t healed in an expected or reasonable timeframe. Both Wound Care Centers are equipped to access applications on Healogics’ WoundSuite platform and use an evidence-based approach to individualize treatment for each patient, which includes access to the latest wound healing technology.
The Healogics team remains in communication with the patient’s primary care physician while treatment is underway to ensure care continuity. Once the wounds have been addressed the patient is released from Healogics care.
Both Wound Care Centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.