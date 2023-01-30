UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner has identified two young men from Berks County who died in a crash on Sunday in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Authorities said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were passengers in a car that was hit by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road.

According to police, the car was trying to cross 222 from Folk Road when it was hit.

The Antietam School District confirms both Schaffer and Phyrillas graduated from Antietam Middle Senior High School in Lower Alsace Township. Chris was a member of the Class of 2016, and Patrick was a member of the Class of 2018.

The district also confirmed Chris and Patrick's older brother created "Schaffrillas Productions," which has a YouTube page with more than 1.6 million subscribers. The page lists the content as analysis videos and live-action re-enactments of SpongeBob episodes.

The school district said counselors are there for any students or teachers who need to talk. According to the hospital, a third person is in critical condition.