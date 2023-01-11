HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two Berks County schools are among the 39 higher education institutions awarded a portion of more than $1.3 million in state funding for their efforts to combat sexual violence on campus.

That's Albright College and Kutztown University.

The schools are being recognized for advancing the national 'It's On Us' campaign that urges everyone to create a safe space for victims and survivors.

"When we look at our campus alerts that come out, we will have on the average ten assaults that are reported each year on campus, that's a rough number," said Christine Price, Director of Kutztown University's Women's Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

It's the fifth time Kutztown University has been awarded an 'It's On Us' grant from the state. This time, the university will receive $40,000 dollars to further efforts to prevent sexual violence and raise awareness about the issue that Christine Price says can still feel taboo to talk about.

"We stop and think about those that went unreported and who are those survivors suffering in silence that we can reach out and support them," she added. "The funding is going to be used for sexual violence prevention, education around consent, bystander intervention. We're going to bring in national speakers."

Price says it will also help buy new equipment for the university's personal safety program, run by campus police, that teaches students self-defense.

"We're also going to be working with Safe Berks, partnering with them to do some prevention education during what is considered the 'Red Zone,' which is the first 8 weeks of the fall semester when students are just coming back."

Albright College in Reading plans to use its $40,000 grant to further efforts to raise awareness and build resources to prevent sexual assault on campus.

"PDE is committed to supporting efforts that keep college campuses safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces for all students," said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty in a news release sent to 69 News. "The It's On Us PA campaign cultivates change and provides colleges, universities, and postsecondary career and trade schools with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment and violence."

Albright has won the grant each of the past four consecutive years. The funding has been used to create an anonymous online form to report discrimination, harassment or sexual misconduct; and create online sexual assault awareness training that is available to all students.

Governor Tom Wolf established 'It's On Us PA' nearly seven years ago. The campaign is described as the "nation's first statewide campaign to combat campus sexual assault and violence."

People can visit the It's On Us PA page to take the pledge that recognizes "that non-consensual sex is sexual assault, identify situations in which sexual assault may occur, intervene in situations where consent has not or cannot be given and create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported."