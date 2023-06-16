READING, Pa. - Police in Reading have arrested 2 people in connection with a Sunday night double shooting.

17-year-old Henry Mendoza and 44-year-old Bonef Hassell are charged with attempted homicide and related offenses. Authorities say Mendoza is charged as an adult.

On June 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of North 13th Street and Green Streets.

Investigators say two people were seriously wounded, one of whom was a 15-year-old.

Police say their investigation identified Hassell and Mendoza as suspects and warrants were issued.

On Thursday, Reading Police, along with assistance from the Berks County Emergency Response Team, took Henry Mendoza into custody in the 1000 block of Greenwich Street.

Bonef Tarick Hassell was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Both suspects are due back in court for preliminary hearings June 30.