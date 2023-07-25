JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man and woman are facing charges for their roles in a December 2022 fatal crash in Jefferson Township.

Authorities have charged 27-year-old Justin Porter of Bern Township and 52-year-old Michelle Walter of Upper Tulpehocken Township with homicide by vehicle in the November 6, 2022 death of 55-year-old Roger Miller of Blandon.

Police were dispatched to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Shartlesville Road in the area of Lonesome Valley Road just before 8 p.m.

Authorities say Walter was travelling northbound on Shartlesville Road when she attempted to pass Porter on his driver's side, crossing the double yellow line and entering the southbound lane. Court documents state this is a posted "no passing zone."

Miller, who was travelling in the southbound lanes, was struck head on by Walter, pushing Miller's vehicle backwards into an embankment. He died at the scene.

In an interview with investigators following the crash, Walter told police that, prior to the crash, she was being tailgated by Porter, who eventually passed her in the no passing zone.

Once in front of her vehicle, Walter told police that Porter hit his breaks suddenly, causing her to swerve left into the opposing lane out of fear of rear-ending his car.

Walter told police the next thing she remembered was seeing headlights coming at her.

In a separate interview, Porter confirmed Walter's account of what happened and told police he passed her in the no passing zone. When Walter attempted to pass him in the southbound lane, the crash occurred.

Both are charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, illegal racing, passing where prohibited and related offenses.

Walter is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Porter is free on $15,000 unsecured bail.