A Reading neighborhood is grieving after a house fire claimed the lives of two people.
Neighbors told 69 news they noticed flames shooting from the building on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
“Flames were shooting from the first floor windows", said Victoria Isaac, who lives across the street. “It looked like it was going to explode.”
Isaac said she immediately feared for the family of four that lived there.
“It was very hectic. We were all scared and nervous,” she said. “We didn’t see anybody come out so we were wondering if the people were still in there.”
Chestnut and surrounding streets were shut down as first responders converged on the scene and jumped into action.
"It was the most fire trucks and police cars that I've ever seen in one spot,” said Shawn Kneisley, who had passed by the scene.
Witnesses said it appeared firefighters were struggling to get control of the fire at first but, were able to contain the inferno before it was able to spread to nearby homes.
"If they didn't contain it, I'm pretty sure it would have spread fast,” Isaac said.
Despite firefighters' efforts, the Berks County coroner said two females didn’t make it out.
“Last night I prayed for them,” Reading resident Derick Kochel said.
Now, some neighbors are wondering how the fire to started in the first place, and what caused it to engulf the house so quickly.
"I just send my prayers out to the family,” Isaac said. “It's just crazy a tragedy like that would happen in the new year."
As of Sunday night, identities of the victims haven't been released. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday. The fire is still under investigation. There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.