HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two gun reform measures that narrowly passed by the state House are heading to the state Senate.

The pair of bills currently being discussed in Harrisburg look to change gun laws in Pennsylvania.

"Very common sense legislative initiatives to help stem the tide of gun violence that I really think would work in our community, Berks County and Reading for sure," said Senator Judy Schwank (D - Berks.)

One bill would require background checks on every sale of a gun and the other would provide a way for loved ones or law enforcement to ask a judge to hold a hearing to temporarily disarm someone who may be going through a crisis.

"It's not taking anyone's guns away from them who is a responsible gun owner and doesn't wish to do any harm to anyone," explained Schwank. "This is often times what I hear from constituents, or you know our gun owners themselves, that they support legislation such as this."

Gun reform discussions aren't just happening here in Pennsylvania but continue to be a key issue across the country.

One Republican state lawmaker says the two bills passed by the Pennsylvania House set out to disarm law-abiding citizens.

Senator Schwank says the bills will have a challenging time passing in the Senate and people need to reach out to express their feelings to elected officials in Harrisburg.

"You can't be a bystander when it comes to this," Senator Schwank said. "You're really going to need to reach out to your legislators both in the House and in the Senate just to get, you know, a groundswell of approval in terms of getting these bills considered in the Senate."