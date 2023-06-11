DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Douglass Twp. Police say two juvenile males have been shot while walking along the 1200 block of Reading Ave.

The incident happened on Saturday at approximately 11:48 p.m.

According to police, one of the juveniles suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and the other suffered a gunshot to the shoulder and knee.

Both victims were transported to the Reading Hospital and Trauma Center and are expected to be ok.

The police, along with the Berks County Detectives Unit are investigating the shooting and believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police directly at (610)367-9474 and reference incident number 27-23-1135.