READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m.

A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition.

A second 24-year-old male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was located in the 1300 block of Good St. after fleeing the scene.

Police have secured the areas of both locations, and there is no known threat to public safety from this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned to WFMZ for additional information.