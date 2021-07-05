TILDEN TWP., Pa. – Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers on Interstate 78 in Berks County.
It happened just after 5 a.m. near the Route 61 interchange in Tilden Township. Police say one of the trucks was traveling at a drastically reduced speed when the second truck hit it from behind.
The 29-year-old driver of the second truck, Robinson De Jesus Castro Espinal, and a 33-year-old passenger in the sleeper cab, Raphael Tavera-Castro, had to be rescued by first responders. They were flown to Hershey Medical Center.
The driver of the truck that was hit was not hurt.
Traffic was backed up most of Monday morning as crews across northern Berks County were called to assist.
As of noon Monday, traffic was still being detoured off I-78 at the Hamburg exit. The westbound lanes remained closed. Eastbound lanes were open but moving slowly throughout the morning. Traffic was also moving slowly on nearby Route 61.