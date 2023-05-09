READING, Pa. - Ground was broken Tuesday morning for a pair of new playground improvement projects in the City of Reading.

A groundbreaking was held at Baer Park on West Douglas Street. Improvements to the recreation site will include a train engine that shoots water as well as a rain garden.

Also announced were updates to Third and Spruce playground. Plans are in place to install four levels of wheelchair access at the playground and a "pour in place" play surface designed to raise autism awareness.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran was on hand to make the announcements.