PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced Thursday that two members of a violent Reading criminal organization will spend decades behind bars for their crimes.

33-year-old Karvarise Person of Reading was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in a violent human trafficking and drug distribution organization known as "The Sevens." 47-year-old James Goode, also of Reading, was sentenced to 37 years for his role as a drug supplier and associate of the group.

According to authorities, Person was a member of the Gangster Disciples and aligned himself with The Sevens, eventually becoming one of the group's most ruthless leaders.

Authorities say the organization operated primarily out of a 50-room boarding house on S. 4th Street in Reading. Person was one of 14 defendants charged, and according to prosecutors, one trial witness testified that when the Sevens gang took over the boarding house, it was “like Russia invading Ukraine.”

Person and Goode were convicted in June of 2022 along with 29-year-old Shaquile Newson and 31-year-old Alexander Malave. Offenses included conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion of a minor, kidnapping, firearms offenses and related charges.

Trial testimony described a shocking series of dehumanizing and violent acts committed by Person and those he led. Victims were shot, assaulted with a baton, stabbed and beaten with a hammer. Authorities say a minor was forced to engage in a commercial sexual encounter while Person held a gun to her head.

Prosecutors say Goode recruited women for commercial sex at the boarding house and coerced their participation by plying them with drugs and using threats, and acts, of violence to ensure they complied.

“The demise of the Sevens gang was the result of the successful collaboration among local and federal authorities to dismantle a violent gang that terrorized the City of Reading,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “We will continue to partner with our local counterparts to bring the resources necessary to dismantle violent gangs and restore peace and safety to the communities upon which they prey.”

Sevens associates Shaquile Newson and Alexander Malave are scheduled for sentencing in Spring 2023.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Reading Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Sherri A. Stephan and Justin Ashenfelter.