Generic fire truck

READING, Pa. - A building in Reading will be condemned following a fire that injured one person. 

Firefighters responded around noon to the 1400 block of Cotton Street for a fire at a two-story building.

Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss says the fire was on the second floor of the building. 

Searfoss says the tenant is being evaluated for smoke inhalation. 

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen and was under control in 20 minutes.

Searfoss says the building will be condemned. The Red Cross is assisting the impacted families. 

