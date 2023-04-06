BERN TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Route 183 in Bern Township, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old girl from Schuylkill County; the other was a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster County, the coroner said. Their names are not being released.

The crash, involving a car and a box truck, happened around 12:30 p.m. on Route 183 at Fairview Drive.

Route 183 was closed between Palisades Drive and West Leesport Road for nearly three hours.