READING, Pa. - A former Reading mayoral candidate is throwing his hat in the ring once again.
Frankie Graham, Jr., a Reading native and veteran, announced this week that he's running as an Independent for mayor of the City of Reading.
This will be Graham's third attempt at vying for the city's top seat.
He previously ran in the 2019 primary as a Democrat and as an Independent in the 2015 general election.
