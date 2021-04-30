RICHMOND TWP., Pa. | A two-vehicle crash has knocked out power for portion of Richmond Township.
A tractor trailer reportedly collided with a dump truck that was stopped on Fleetwood Lyons Road, waiting to turn onto Oak Haven Road, according to the fire chief with the Walnuttown Fire Company.
The crash sent both vehicles into a yard and took down a MetEd pole. All the wires were taken down and the transformer was knocked off the pole, according to the fire chief.
Fleetwood Lyons Road is open, but Oak Haven Road was closed as of about 8:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are waiting for a MetEd crew to arrive.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.
