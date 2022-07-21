Algal bloom observed at Blue Marsh Lake

Algal bloom observed at the Dry Brooks Boat Launch on July 19, 2022 .

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District

LEESPORT, Pa. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ is warning visitors at Blue Marsh Lake of harmful algal bloom. 

The USACE Philadelphia District says to be aware of the presence of moderate levels of blue-green algae in the lake. Visitors are advised to be alert for harmful algal bloom conditions and to avoid contact with discolored  water or scum.

A media release repots that the algal blooms at Blue Marsh Lake occur annually, however environmental and lake conditions during the summer season enable the algal blooms to become potentially harmful.

To protect yourself, your family, and your pets from

blue-green algae blooms:

  • Avoid water contact in areas where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum, or mats of algae on the water’s surface.
  • Children and pets are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of the toxins produced by blue-green algae. Do not allow children or pets to play in or drink scummy water.
  • If you have contact with water that might contain harmful cyanobacteria, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible afterwards.
  • Learn more about Harmful Algae Blooms and their associated risks by clicking here

For additional information, please contact the Park Office at 610-376-6337.

