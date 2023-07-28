WEST READING, Pa. - A judgement has been made against a West Reading assisted living facility that authorities say denied 20 employees their full wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that employees at Morris-Pace Personal Care Home in the 400 block of Reading Avenue received a lower salary due to the employer’s invalid reduction for monthly rent while residing in apartments connected to the facility.

By doing so, authorities say the facility violated federal law by allowing employees’ hourly wage to fall below the federal $7.25 per hour minimum wage. The investigation determined Morris-Pace owed these workers $21,931 in back wages.

Investigators also discovered that Morris-Pace paid 20 workers straight-time for all hours worked, including hours over 40 in a workweek, in violation of federal overtime requirements. The investigation determined Morris-Pace owed these employees $59,194 in back wages.

The total amount of back wages and damages Morris-Pace was ordered to pay is in excess of $162,000, authorities say.