RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials with the Department of Labor are revealing more about the historic verdict awarding East Penn Manufacturing employees millions of dollars in back wages.

A federal jury unanimously agreed with dozens of workers at the Richmond Township facility who said their rights were violated.

"This is a historic case against a multi-billion dollar corporation. And the employees came forward and asserted their rights and because of it, we have a historic verdict," said Oscar Hampton, regional solicitor at U.S. Department of Labor Region 3.

The jury awarded those 7,500 workers a share in upwards of $22 million dollars after determining East Penn violated a federal law related to overtime pay.

"39 individuals, some of whom still work at East Penn, had the courage to come in and testify in our favor," said Hampton.

The company said in a statement: "East Penn made every effort to comply with the laws as it understood them. As a company, it stands behind the time paid to employees to put on and take off uniforms and to shower."

"We generally get individual companies that violate the law and their response is always they didn't mean it or they're not doing it," said Hampton. "In this case, East Penn put together a vigorous defense."

The trial lasted 30 days and the jury found that East Penn only paid workers for the 8 hour shift, not for the time it takes workers to put on and take off protective uniforms and shower to prevent exposure to lead.

"They acted with courage, they did the right thing, and I think that's important," Hampton said.

Does this historic ruling send a message to other companies in the industry?

"I hope employers are paying attention and because of this, I hope they do the right thing," said Hampton.