PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - It was no walk in the park for U.S. Marshals and a man wanted on murder charges.

“We developed a spot in the park with a female associate we thought was with him, and fortunately for us, we were able to get on them rather quickly and arrest him without incident,” said Robert Clark, deputy supervisor with the U.S. Marshals.

Following a mid-morning news conference, Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said U.S. Marshals took 27-year-old Ivan Rosero into custody around 7:15 Tuesday night in Pennypack Park in Philadelphia. He’s facing homicide and related charges in connection with a triple murder in Lebanon last week.

22-year-old Alex Santos and 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes, charged as an adult, have also been arrested for the crime.

The fact that the case involved murdered kids motivated U.S. Marshals even more.

Of course, the Lebanon DA is not done, taking this case very seriously. She wants to pursue the death penalty for two of the three involved.

The U.S. Marshal credits the DA’s office and Lebanon Police for putting them in a good position.

“So I couldn't have been happier with helping Lebanon County Police Department the DA's office close this case. They did an excellent job," said Clark. "They set the table nicely for us. They put the ball on the ten-yard line and we were able to punch it into the end zone for them."

Police say Rosero told them he killed an eight and nine year old boy and a 19-year-old man.

The manhunt for Rosero lasted for a week and police say he was helped out by his girlfriend, Tiffany Koziara, who put them up in a hotel while police searched their home.

She’s also facing charges. The US Marshals say it’s all about speed in a case like this.

"We wanted to act as quickly as possible on the information we had,” Clark said.