COATESVILLE, Pa. - The United States Representative covering the 6th Congressional District will host her first in-person town hall since the start of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) will host the town hall on Tuesday, July 6.
Houlahan says the town hall will focus on jobs and the economy. She will be joined by a panel of local leaders to discuss the state of the economy in Chester and Berks counties.
The town hall will take place from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.