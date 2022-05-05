READING, Pa. - A couple U.S. representatives were on a panel in Reading on Thursday discussing foreign affairs.
The World Affairs Council of Greater Reading welcomed U.S. Representatives Chrissy Houlahan and Dan Meuser. Both represent parts of Berks County and serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
They say the U.S. has a responsibility to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.
"Because the stakes are very high for their country, but importantly they're very, very high for the rest of the world. Not just Europe, but frankly all over the world for Democracy at large," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat who represents Berks and Chester counties.
"The Biden administration and Congress is leaning in the appropriate manner, but as you just stated, we need to be ready for what's next," said Republican Dan Meuser (R, D-9).
Both representatives say they want to continue supporting Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia's invasion.