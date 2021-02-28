Bob Casey

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Sunday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the release of all families from the Berks Family Residential Center:

"I am pleased that all the families held on the Berks detention facility have been released. This is a long overdue step to deliver justice to vulnerable migrant families, including children. The next step is to permanently close the center so that no future family or child is forced to go through what these families have endured." 

According to the press release, last year Casey called for the permanent closure of the detention center and demanded that children be released along with their families.

Most recently, Casey joined with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to urge the Trump Administration against deporting migrant children to the countries they fled from to seek asylum safely in the U.S., officials say.

