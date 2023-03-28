EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — UGI Utilities, Inc. issued the following statement Tuesday in response to last week's fatal explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading:

UGI expresses its heartfelt condolences to the victims and all those impacted by the tragic event at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading on March 24, 2023. As a public utility, UGI is committed to the well-being of Berks County and all the communities we serve.

UGI Utilities knows that it is the Company’s responsibility to safely and reliably serve our customers. We take our responsibility seriously, and we are working with local authorities and state and federal agencies to determine the cause of the incident on March 24, 2023.

At the request of West Reading Borough Council, the United Way of Berks County and Berks County Community Foundation have partnered to create the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund. This fund will help aid members of the community who were impacted by the explosion at R. M. Palmer. To support the recovery effort, UGI will be making a donation of $100,000 to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund.