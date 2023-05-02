WEST READING, Pa. - UGI Utilities, R.M. Palmer Company and West Reading Borough all issued statements in the wake of newly released findings in the investigation into the fatal explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Tuesday on the March 24th accident that killed 7 and injured 11 others. The report described the explosion as "natural gas-fueled" but said that future investigation will be needed to identify the source of the explosion.

UGI released the following statement:

UGI Utilities supports the ongoing efforts of the National Transportation Safety Board as it investigates the tragedy that occurred on March 24 at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, PA. We remain focused on providing accurate, timely and comprehensive information to the NTSB to assist them in analyzing and understanding the events of that day. We are fully committed to our core values of safety and reliability. Our employees live and work in the Greater Reading area and share our heartfelt commitment to supporting the community now and in the future.

Additionally, the R.M. Palmer Company provided the following:

The R.M. Palmer Company remains devastated by this tragedy and by the loss of our friends and colleagues. Our employees and their families have been the foundation for our business since our founding in 1948, and we have prided ourselves on a culture focused on making the company and local community a better place to work and live. We are inspired by the determination and strength of the West Reading community through these difficult times.

As it has been throughout our history, our focus remains on supporting our employees and our community, and we are committed to continuing to do so. We are grateful for the overwhelming support we continue to receive, both directly to the company and to our employees and their families, from local organizations as well as our peers and business partners in the confectionery industry.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which has jurisdiction over hazardous materials transported by pipeline, has taken the lead federal role in investigating this incident. The NTSB has asked Palmer and natural gas provider UGI Utilities, Inc. to assist in this federal investigation. Because we have been asked to assist in this federal investigation, under applicable federal regulations, we are precluded from commenting on anything related to the ongoing investigation, including any allegations that may be made in litigation relating to the incident. Our employees’ safety and health has always been, and will continue to be, of paramount importance.

Finally, the the Borough of West Reading gave the following update:

We are writing to provide an update on the R.M. Palmer site and the next steps in the process following the tragedy that occurred in late March.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has finished their on-site portion of the investigation as of Friday, April 28. The federal investigation is still on-going but will no longer require access to the site.

A preliminary report from the NTSB has been released (see link below), providing relevant details in the short term while the full investigation continues. A full investigation and release of a final report can take 12-24 months.

Investigators from the NTSB examined the accident site, secured evidence, and completed interviews with Palmer employees and with members of the public who were nearby at the time of the accident. Future investigative activity will focus on review of collected evidence, identifying the source of the explosion, and related industry practices and federal regulations.

There will be some changes at the site, as property owners are working hand-in-hand with our Fire Marshal, Code Department, and Police Department to ensure safety and clean-up of the structures affected. This includes the three buildings currently condemned (200 Penn Avenue - C&S Supply, 5 S. 2nd Avenue, and 77 S. 2nd Avenue - R.M. Palmer Building #1), as well as 55 S. 2nd Avenue (former site of R.M. Palmer Building #2).

These properties will soon be returned to the owners, who will be responsible for the remaining clean-up efforts. We anticipate continued security on the affected block as these efforts continue.

Residents in the immediate area may continue to hear clean-up and construction efforts at the impacted properties and should be prepared for the potential of loud noises, dust, and debris.

The affected block of S. 2nd Avenue will remain closed for the foreseeable future to ensure the safety of our residents and the workers at the site. At this time, we do not have a timeline for the eventual reopening, as it will depend on the progress of the clean-up efforts.

We will continue to provide updates on the clean-up effort and the status of S. 2nd Avenue. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to address these important issues.

NTSB Report Link: https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/PLD23LR002.aspx