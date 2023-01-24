SPRING TWP., Pa. – UGI is warning residents about the danger of carbon monoxide in the home ahead of the possibility of bad weather. The buildup of the colorless, odorless gas increases in the heating season.
"Carbon monoxide...it's bad," said Anthony Tucci, CEO of the Western Berks Ambulance Association. "It eats up on you, it comes right up on you."
Tucci has 30-plus years on the job, and has seen his fair share of devastation surrounding carbon monoxide poisonings.
"I've seen them both," he said. "I've seen them when it worked out really well, and I've seen them when unfortunately, it worked out really bad."
He hopes with some education, another carbon monoxide tragedy can be avoided. The first step, Tucci says, is getting a detector for your home.
Joseph Swope, spokesperson for UGI Utilities Inc., says there should be a working detector on every floor of a home and near the bedrooms. UGI is even putting out a warning about CO poisoning ahead of potential snow and some cooler temps.
"Heating units are running, and there is an opportunity for CO to get in the house and potentially build up to dangerous levels," continued Swope.
UGI is sharing signs to look for if you suspect carbon monoxide in the home:
- Significant condensation on walls and windows.
- House pets becoming sluggish.
- Flu-like symptoms.
- Chronic odors from malfunctioning appliances.
"If your chimney shows a lot of black soot or buildup, you want to have that checked, and make sure it's operating properly," Swope said.
Any time it snows, UGI also suggests clearing inside and outside vents. The outside vents should be cleared of snow and ice to keep appliances from malfunctioning.
"Anything that can restrict the airflow and not generate the proper air-fuel mix for an appliance," explained Swope.
If a problem is suspected, the next step is to take action. Evacuate the house and call 911, Tucci said.