You might call them the sweet ugly sibling.
Dieffenbach's Potato Chips Inc., based in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County, has announced its new Uglies Sweets, a sweet potato chip version of its popular Uglies Kettle Chips.
Uglies, introduced in 2017, uses potatoes that farmers likely would throw away because of minor imperfections.
“Following the mission of our other Kettle Chip offerings, Uglies Sweets are another brand in our delicious line up that are committed to supporting farmers, reducing food waste and fighting hunger,” Dieffenbach’s said in announcing the new offering.
Uglies Sweets use imperfect sweet potatoes, which it calls “upcycled,” “to craft deliciously crunchy and lightly salted sweet potato chips,” the announcement says.
“What would otherwise be deemed as food waste, Uglies fresh-cut sweet potato chips are kettle cooked in small batches, lightly salted and can be enjoyed by the whole family.”
It says Uglies Sweets are “an excellent source of Vitamin A, gluten free, Non-GMO Project verified, kosher certified, vegan friendly and produced in a nut-free facility.”
The company also introduced a new cartoon character, Sam, to join its previous mascot Ugly. Sam, the company says, is “a yam. A slightly imperfect yam, but a yam nonetheless … here to represent and support Uglies Sweets.”
Uglies also are available in original sea salt, mesquite BBQ and salt and vinegar.
The company has said that 26 percent of produce in the United States is rejected for cosmetic reasons.