A Ukrainian American woman who works in our area says she believes more needs to be done for her family and friends overseas.
Ukrainian American Dasha Bunks immigrated to the U.S. over two decades ago. She works in Berks County during the day and coaches and performs with the Ice Angels cheerleading team.
Lately she's been working to bring friends and family in the now war ravaged land to safety.
"So we were able to get my friends family, they are safely in Hungary and they are trying to find a way to get to the U.S.," said Bunks.
She continued to say there are many challenges.
"These people have no access to banks right now. We tried to send them money and they don't have any access to the money we are sending them," continued Bunks.
"They went to the store and there's no bread, there's no milk. She boiled water in her bathtub just to have water. They heard bombing."
There are challenges even when it comes to getting their story beyond borders.
"I did ask her to send me some photos because I am in touch with her and she said okay, but made sure they don't tag my location," said Bunks.
She was able to provide us with video images from her contacts overseas, struggling to stay safe and alive.
"Where do they go? They're leaving their entire lives behind. For how long are you gonna sit here and live in someone else's house or a bunker."
Bunks also reacted to the show of support during the State of the Union Address Tuesday, but she still believes more can be done.
"It's a little too little too late to be honest with you. The sanctions should have been done beforehand."
She says she is amazed by the continued strength, resolve and bravery of the people from her homeland.
"You have a lot of displaced families, you have fathers that have never picked up a weapon in their lives fighting," said Bunks.
"I love you all I miss you all. The war needs to end."