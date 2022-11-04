READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend.

Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:31 a.m. Saturday, but Searfoss noted that attempts by residents to extinguish the fire delayed the initial call to 911.

The fire marshal said the flames quickly got out of control, spreading through an open stairwell to the second floor and extending to an adjoining home.

A woman jumped from a second-floor rear bedroom window to escape the fire, Searfoss said. She suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters then found a man, later identified as Joshua Morganti, 24, in the second-floor hallway and rushed him outside to waiting paramedics. He died a short time later at Reading Hospital, Searfoss said.

All of the city's on-duty firefighters along with some of their mutual aid partners from the suburbs responded to the scene. They got the fire under control an hour and 20 minutes after the first dispatch.

Searfoss said his office's investigation found that the building had no working smoke detectors.

The fire marshal's office provided these reminders: