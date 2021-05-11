READING, Pa. | This time last year, the world was being swept away by a new, Netflix original docuseries that had all its viewers on edge: Tiger King. Now, the cast of the hit show is coming to Reading to share their stories.
Four of the show's main cast members, John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher, will be coming live to Reading to share their behind-the-scenes stories, and answer audience questions.
The live Tiger King Q & A, 'Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King', promises audiences never before seen video, exclusive interviews with the cast, as well as untold stories about the life of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and more.
'Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King' will be held in the Santander Arena in Reading. Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m., and the event itself will be taking place next fall.
Tickets are available online exclusively at ticketmaster.com, and in person at the box office at the Santander Arena.