READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of an emotional ceremony that's set for Saturday. A Berks County-based foundation will host a nondenominational memorial service to lay to rest the cremated remains of babies that have gone unclaimed.

The process began Thursday afternoon, as members of the Berks County Coroner's Office transported the cremains from Bern Township to Charles Evans Cemetery in Reading.

"We are transferring the cremains of seven infants that are unclaimed here at the coroner's office," said George Holmes, Berks County's chief deputy coroner.

For years, the ashes of infants have remained unclaimed at the coroner's office.

"Unfortunately, some of these infants got here through either the parents being addicted or through neglect due to substance abuse or mental illness," Holmes said.

This weekend, those seven souls will have a resting place. The unclaimed infants will be laid to rest in a columbarium at Charles Evans Cemetery.

Coroner John Fielding said his staff had been wanting to do something with the cremains for some time.

"There was an idea floating in the past that we should just take them and bury them in the potter's field," he said. "We didn't think that was appropriate, because you can't get at things without an exhumation, and that's a lot of trouble."

But thanks to the Reading-based Adalyn Rose Foundation, a space was created.

Adam and Chloe Ciferri formed the foundation in honor of the stillborn baby they lost in 2017. When the couple learned of the unclaimed cremains, they offered to supply funds to have them released to the families.

"If that was the barrier that was keeping the babies from their families, we would supply the cost to release the remains," Adam Ciferri said.

But no families claimed the infants.

"Maybe the grief for them was too much to bear," Adam said. "...when they found out they weren't able to claim the babies, I offered to hold a funeral for them to lay them to rest."

The coroner waived all the fees to release the cremains. The foundation had personalized, handmade urns for each infant. They'll be placed in the columbarium, which has each of the babies' names etched on the door.

"We're getting them laid to rest in a way that, if the families ever do come forward, they would be able to be reunited," Adam said.

"Loss is universal," Holmes said, "so when we have an event like this, it gives people a chance to connect, maybe to grieve even, but also to understand and perhaps move past.

The coroner's office staff said the infants will finally get their dignified ending.

The ceremony will begin at Charles Evans Cemetery at 10 a.m. this Saturday.