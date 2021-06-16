The Pennsylvania Treasury said it is looking to return more than $60 million worth of unclaimed property to people in Berks County.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said nearly $4 billion worth of unclaimed property sits in the nation's largest vault down in Pennsylvania.
"This could be from an unclaimed bank account, it could be from an old retirement account, from a job they had many years ago, could be stock," said Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania Treasurer.
From some of the most expensive jewelry to war medals, they have it all and some of it could be yours.
"So, we get about 100,000 claims a year, so we give back as much as we can," said Treasurer Garrity.
The treasury estimates one in every ten Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property.
In Berks County alone, more than 450,000 items are available to claim.
"A lot of the property comes from banks and other financial institutions, it could be a dormant account," said Treasurer Garrity.
The state said finding out if you have any unclaimed property is simple. All you have to do is go to the Pa. Treasury website, and enter your family's name.
"We have a $1,000 of Grover Cleveland bill, we have some gold coins, some silver commemorative coin," said Treasurer Garrity. "We'll try to keep that a little extra longer to try and find the relative that it belongs to, eventually we might eventually auction it off, but those funds again are there in perpetuity," said Garrity.
However, war medals will not be auctioned off and the state's sharing some tips, so you will not have to go searching.
"Make sure that you check in with your financial institution at least once a year to make sure that your accounts don't go dormant," said Treasurer Garrity.