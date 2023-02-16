Wednesday night, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression.
According to a statement released by Fetterman's staff, the Reading native has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, but it only became severe in recent weeks.
After receiving an evaluation by Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, inpatient care was recommended. The statement went on to say that Fetterman agreed and went to Walter Reed on a voluntary basis.
"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," said Fetterman's Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson.
Gisele Fetterman, John Fetterman's wife, released a statement following the announcement.
"After what he’s been through in the past year, there's probably no one on earth who wants to talk about his health less than John," she wrote. "And it's not easy for anyone to be open about mental health challenges. But I am so proud of him for asking for help and taking steps to get the care he needs."
Gisele Fetterman went on to say that anyone who has experienced depression — or loved someone experiencing depression — "knows that this is a heartbreaking disease."
Gisele said she is sad and worried as "any wife and mother would be."
She also posted about the announcement on Twitter.
Gisele asked for compassion while her husband is on the road to recovery.
Soon after the announcement, health care professionals weighed in about the link between suffering a stroke and suffering from depression.
"It's actually underdiagnosed and very well undertreated," explained Jody Kilpatrick, a nurse practitioner in vascular neurology at Reading Hospital. "It's addressed during the hospital stay, but post-hospital, it gets more complicated."
"The brain itself changes — the neurotransmitters, serotonin changes — and that also affects it," Kilpatrick said. "Some patients without debilitative strokes find themselves depressed."
Kilpatrick says strokes are particularly devastating because they can impact anyone.
"It's very devastating to see, because strokes affect everyone," she added. "We have strokes from 20-year-olds. My oldest patient was 107, so it affects everyone from all walks of life."
People who already suffer from depression can see the symptoms of the mental illness exacerbated after surviving a stroke.
"If you have depression prior to a stroke, that can really exacerbate post-stroke because of the neurotransmitters, how the brain functions," Kilpatrick explained, "so that requires a lot of attention."
She advised caregivers, family and friends to pay attention to their loved ones in stroke recovery. The first three months after the medical emergency can be the most difficult, Kilpatrick said.
"Paying attention is really important," she urged. "Some patients don't realize they're depressed, so it's important for family members to pick up on key terms of depression."
Those can include sleeping more or sleeping less, feeling hopeless and being unmotivated to participate in activities one previously enjoyed, among other signs.
Kilpatrick encouraged people to consider the resources available for stroke survivors: stroke support groups, counseling systems and pharmacological medications are just three.
"It's not readily visible sometimes — whether they've lost their sense of concentration — and you don't know if they're having ideations of suicide or self-destructive behavior," explained Timothy Ring, who practices at HearthFire Psychology in Wyomissing.
Ring applauds Fetterman for being transparent about the latest diagnosis, calling it "incredibly courageous."
"I would be willing to wager there's quite a few politicians in Washington that suffer the same issues of depression and/or anxiety — that may not be treated — and may treat themselves by other unhealthier ways," Ring added. "My hope is that a lot of other people will come forward with their own depressive symptoms and remove the stigmas with being treated for depression."
Ring went on to talk about how stroke survivors can feel like they've lost control. Their intelligence could be intact, but their ability to speak or walk the same may not be.
"He just went through a very stressful and expensive campaign. He suffered a stroke during that campaign," Ring explained. "When one encounters a substantial physical illness compromising their capacity to move or speak, it can certainly cause depression symptoms. Therefore, they feel a loss of control over their life, which is another name for depression."
He says family, friends and supports should remind Fetterman that he made the right decision by seeking help.
"I think he knows he did the right thing because he wouldn't be there if he had to question that," Ring added. "I'm sure he's going to take shots from all directions."
Ring says stigma, unfortunately, still surrounds mental illness, but he is hopeful Fetterman's announcement helps to remove it.
"In the long run, he's going to inspire a lot of people struggling with mental illness to potentially get treatment themselves," he added.
Gisele added in her statement, "At the end of the day, I know John is strong. He's tough and he's human. He is still the fun, loving, caring, compassionate man I fell in love with so many years ago."
She asked people to be kind to one another, and encouraged others who may be struggling to seek help.
On Twitter, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle commented on Fetterman's announcement. Here are just a few thoughts:
Democratic U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04) wrote that she is thinking of Fetterman with "compassion, love and prayers."
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said, "Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health. I am proud of Fetterman for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others. Terese and I are sending our prayers to John, Gisele, and the Fetterman family."
Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, a Republican, tweeted about Fetterman's diagnosis. He wrote, "Say a prayer for Fetterman. This town is cruel and unforgiving. He needs our prayers and support."