Folks in Berks County got a first-hand look at a piece of our nation's history over the weekend.
Revolutionary War cannons that were found buried at the Thomas P. Bently Nature Preserve in Chester County were presented to the public for the first time on Sunday.
Spectators were given the history of the weapons, then led to a private farm where they got to see them up close.
The cannons will stay there until a more permanent display is built. Organizers hope to build the display at the Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site.