Folks in Berks County got a first-hand look at a piece of our nation's history over the weekend.

Revolutionary War cannons that were found buried at the Thomas P. Bently Nature Preserve in Chester County were presented to the public for the first time on Sunday.

Team shares story of unearthing 4 Revolutionary War-era cannons in Chester County

Spectators were given the history of the weapons, then led to a private farm where they got to see them up close.

The cannons will stay there until a more permanent display is built. Organizers hope to build the display at the Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you