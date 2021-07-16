CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Notices and warnings have been going out from law enforcement agencies and municipalities all over Berks County about unemployment fraud.
It's something that's become a growing concern.
"I know on the police radio over the last couple of days I'm hearing reports everyday of police departments taking the same report," says Caernarvon Township Police Chief Paul Stoltz.
In the last couple of weeks Caernarvon Township has seen a spike in unemployment fraud calls with at least two to three complaints daily.
Stoltz says the pandemic made crimes like this easier to commit.
"The unemployment rate went up and everybody was filing for unemployment because of being laid off or not working," says Stoltz. "So, a lot of information was generated through the internet because a lot of places had you file electronically."
The state Department of Labor and Industry just announced an expansion of a partnership with virtual identity verification vendor ID.me to prove filers' identities on new unemployment claims. They say this should help prevent fraudulent claims.
Stoltz says the public has to be vigilant too.
"Everybody has to be careful of their identity. They need to be checking their credit periodically, making sure something is not opened in their name, and watching their bank accounts," he noted.