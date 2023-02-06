Union Township crash sends car into house
UNION TWP., Pa. - First responders had the 1300 block of Route 724 in Union Township, also known as East Main Street, blocked off for hours Monday for a crash. The State Police cars unit was on the scene.
Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when a Kia went into the westbound lane and was hit on the passenger side by an Audi.
They said one car spun out and struck a home.
According to police, three people were in the Kia and one person was in the Audi.
The injured were taken to Reading Hospital. Police said they do not know their conditions at this time.
A car door could be seen on the ground away from the car. Several ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.
One neighbor tells us she saw one person taken away on a stretcher. Another neighbor tells us he heard a loud bang.
Police said they do not know if anyone was inside the home at the time
Stay with 69 News as more information becomes available.
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
