UNION TWP., Pa - A tarp draped on a house in Union Township is a constant reminder a rainy early April day that Patricia Lauch and her family wont soon forget.
Under the tarps is a big gaping hole,” said Patricia Lauch of Union Township. "I used to love the rain, now I can't stand the rain. That particular day we would get mostly just a trickle from the Bilco doors to the drain."
But Patricia says that trickle became more than normal - causing a crack - and then a frantic call from her mother.
"Just the terror in her voice, just a screeching like 'oh my God the walls caving in, the washer, the dryer, the fridge, everything is getting pushed - to the steps,” Lauch recalled, holding back tears.
The aftermath is a mud filled basement, and what's estimated to be over 30 grand in damage. What did her insurance company say?
"They said they're not covering it. Nothing,” Lauch said.
Patricia's family didn't have flood insurance.
“We're not in a flood zone, so who would think to get flood insurance,” Lauch said.
Her daughter set up a GoFundMe page for some help. Patricia says she's trying to prevent the worse case scenario.
"We just did all this work to this house in three years and I don't want it to be condemned,” Lauch said.
Patricia says she has a message for other homeowners out there.
"I just can't believe nothing is covered, nothing at all,” Lauch said. "Read your policy, learn your policy, know what exactly is covered."