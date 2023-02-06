UNION TWP., Pa. – Keith Selagy said he thought he heard someone dumping something near his Union Township home on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, it was a crash that happened in the 1300 block of Route 724.
"I didn't even know anything happened until I started seeing police and all that," Selagy said.
Police said an Audi was traveling westbound on Route 724 when a Kia traveling eastbound went into the Audi's lane. They tell us that is when the Kia's passenger side was hit, prompting it to spin out, hitting the side of a home.
State police said they did not know if anyone was inside the home when it was struck. There was damage on the side of the home.
"There were three people in the Kia," said Trooper David Boehm, public information officer for Troop L. "They were all taken to Reading Hospital, and there was one person in the Audi also taken to Reading Hospital."
Christina Beckett lives nearby, and said she thought traffic was slowing down because of a school bus. She tells us she eventually saw emergency vehicles.
"I don't like seeing accidents," Beckett said. "You don't want to hear that anything has happened bad."
First responders had part of the road shut down for hours. A state police collision analysis and reconstruction unit was brought in to investigate the crash.
"I just hope everyone involved is OK, and they get the care they need," Beckett said.