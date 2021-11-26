NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - If you're shopping for that person who has everything, you'll probably find something for that person at the 50th Belsnickel Craft Show.
The show is put on by the Boyertown Area Historical Society.
This year, 70 vendors are selling their crafts at the New Hanover United Methodist Church in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County.
The show is named after a Pennsylvania German folk character.
The sale continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Admission is $5.00. Kids 12 and under get in free.