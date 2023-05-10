MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The Small Business Administration's eastern Pennsylvania office is calling Unique Snacks an absolute treasure.

"They've done some really truly amazing things and they do amazing things here in their community," said Rob Goza, the SBA office's lead economic development specialist.

The pretzels were rolling off the production line inside the family-owned Muhlenberg Township-based business on Wednesday, as it received the SBA's regional 2023 Family-Owned Small Business Award of the Year. Officials said they looked at numerous businesses in 40 counties when deciding on the award.

"Unique Snacks completely dominated that competition," Goza said. "Their story is phenomenal; their success has been amazing."

The business, with around 90 employees, dates back more than a century, featuring six generations. Justin Spannuth and his brother are now at the helm.

"It's a humbling honor to receive this SBA award for a family business," said Justin Spannuth.

It's a legacy that is going beyond Berks County borders, selling nationwide.

"We work really hard to grow the business, to keep it a family business and try to uphold the legacy that we've inherited," said Spannuth

With its roots right here in Berks County.

"We see a lot of growth in the very near future," said Spannuth.