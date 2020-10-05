MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Several family-owned companies have played a big role in the Reading area being known for generations as the pretzel capital of the world.
Now, as one of those companies -- Unique Pretzel Bakery -- prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in the new year, it's putting a new twist on how it brands its business.
The Muhlenberg Township-based company announced Monday that it is now known as Unique Snacks, as it works to develop several new concepts for snack-hungry customers.
"Through our rebranding campaign, we intend to grow beyond our signature pretzel products to offer a variety of other healthy snacks that are consistent with the high-quality and taste our customers expect us to deliver," said Justin Spannuth, Unique's vice president and chief operating officer and a sixth-generation of family pretzel bakery operators.
The company said it decided to launch its rebranding campaign during the COVID-19 shutdown, when many businesses were forced to close or postpone their initiatives. For Unique, however, it's experienced an increased demand for its snacks, with sales on its website tripling since March and purchases through Amazon up approximately 575%, officials said.
Unique said it has also donated facemasks, supported local food drives, and introduced "Giving with a Twist," a nationwide initiative that donates 10% of purchases to a participating nonprofit while providing members and supporters a 5% discount on all online purchases.
"Our success is driven by our culture. Our family-based values emphasize treating people like family and putting safety first. Pretzels are second," Spannuth said. "These principles also guild our belief that businesses have a responsibility to support employees, customers and the broader community."
Unique said it has more than doubled its workforce over the past four years, with more than 85 people now working for the company.
The official celebration of Unique's 100th anniversary is set for February 2021.