WEST READING, Pa. - The City of Reading and West Reading Borough are holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night, to honor victims in last Friday's tragedy in West Reading.

The explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory left seven dead and at least 10 hospitalized.

"I was broken," Shaykayarira DelRio-Gonzalez, a community activist living in Reading, said. "I was broken for those mothers that are waiting for their kids that are not going to show up."

DelRio-Gonzalez explains she lost her son two years ago. She says this tragedy hit home for her.

"I know what loss is," she said. "I just wanted to do something, I didn't know what to do."

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran in a statement says DelRio-Gonzalez approached him as well as West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag, with the idea of a united community event.

"I asked, 'can we do a vigil?'" she said. "'Can we show West Reading that we are with them, that we hurt with them, and we want to support them?'"

Moran said since that time, many others had reached out to him and to Kaag, wanting to honor the victims.

"I had the utmost support from Mayor Eddie Moran," DelRio-Gonzalez said. "He helped me through it. He took on the load himself. And we made it happen."

The City of Reading and West Reading will come together Friday night for a solemn event, accompanied by local religious leaders.

In West Reading's announcement, Mayor Kaag said those leaders will be speaking on the importance of unity and community support during tragic times like this.

DelRio-Gonzalez says she hopes everyone will make it to the vigil.

"Meet us in West Reading over by the bridge," she said. "Unite, be one and show support for the Palmer family and West Reading in general."