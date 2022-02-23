READING, Pa. -- United Way of Berks County has awarded grants to organizations as part of its Focused Grant Program.
The organization said Wednesday in a release it will use the $10 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott for three types of community grants.
United Way received the gift in 2020.
The Focused Grants follow previously announced COVID Response-related Grants and Impact Grants, also supported by the Scott gift, United Way said.
The grants are to assist the community in recovering from hardships brought on by the pandemic and health inequities that United Way said have been magnified by the pandemic.
The organization's board of directors approved the first of its Focused Grants aiming to close close gaps in health inequitites.
“We recognize the impact of COVID will be felt for the next several years. These Focus Grants present new opportunities to reduce the disparities in areas exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Tammy White, President of United Way of Berks County.
One of the grants was awarded to Berks County Counseling Center (BCC) in the amount of $186,200 for the first year of a three-year funding plan, totaling more than $678,000. The grant will allow the agency to increase services to meet the growing mental health needs of Berks County children, United Way said.
A second Focused Grant was awarded to the LGBT Center of Greater Reading in the amount of $128,400 for year one of a three-year funding request totaling over $377,000. Funding will expand staffing to support a multi-pronged program centered on counseling, physical health impacts, including access to food and personal hygiene needs, and supports for individuals identified on the Autism spectrum, the organization said.
To date, nearly $3,000,000 of the MacKenzie Scott gift has been invested in community grant opportunities, providing help and hope to more than 127,000 individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Additional Focused Grants centered on workforce development programs and initiatives are currently under review, with an anticipated announcement taking place in the spring timeframe.
“United Way of Berks County is grateful to have the resources to make these grants. It is an opportunity to accelerate help and hope for those most impacted by the pandemic. The grants will expand services and improve access to meet some our community’s most pressing needs,” added Scott Rehr, Chair of United Way’s Board of Directors.