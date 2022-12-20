READING, Pa. - The United Way of Berks County announced four venture grants Tuesday they hope will address issues of health inequity and workforce disruption that were magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants were designed to remove barriers and improve access for struggling individuals and families across the region.
"We are pleased to support several innovative programs designed to improve health, by increasing access to care and nutritional food," said Tammy White, President of the United Way of Berks County. Additionally, White anticipates the funds will support "programming that will improve the employability of motivated individuals who are currently unemployed or under employed.”
The grants include:
- $38,190 to Catholic Charities to support an expanded food pantry with increased hours in 2023. The grant will make possible the purchase of a commercial refrigeration/freezer unit to improve access to healthy and fresh food in the community.
- $50,000 to support a collaboration between The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks, Inc. and Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS.) The purpose of the partnership is to start Level Up, a new workforce development program that provides GED and ESL classes as part of a customized, case-managed approach for employment preparation. The grant supports personnel costs for four classes and program materials.
- $50,000 to The Food Trust to expand access to healthy and affordable food in underserved areas through its Healthy Corner Store initiative. The initiative features “Berks Farm Bucks” to help low-income individuals stretch their limited food budgets to include healthy food not ordinarily purchased in participating stores. Nutrition education is also provided at the stores to demonstrate food preparation and explain the benefits of eating fresh food. The grant onboards two Reading corner stores and the purchase of commercial refrigeration units to allow fresh produce offerings.
- $33,713 to Western Berks Free Medical Clinic, Inc. to expand its services for the uninsured and open a satellite clinic at Mary’s Shelter in Reading. The clinic will better serve patients who are unable to travel to the Robesonia location. Funding from the grant will also be used to purchase exam room equipment and support a portion of personnel costs.