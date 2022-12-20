NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. Winds will shift to westerly by late Friday with the passage of an arctic front but continue at 20 to 30 with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&