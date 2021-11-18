READING, Pa. — The United Way of Berks County is heading toward the new year with a strong foundation for continuing its mission of helping others.
The United Way topped its 2021 campaign goal of $10.5 million. The organization raised $10,601,711 during its annual fundraising effort, which was chaired by retired bank executive Dick Ehst and his wife, Angela.
The United Way will use the money to continue funding more than 80 programs and services at its agency partners, including Berks Encore, Habitat for Humanity, Olivet Boys & Girls Club, Opportunity House, and Safe Berks.
"It takes all of us working together to tackle the challenge and to make a difference, and we are thankful for Berks Countians who share a caring and giving spirit," said Tammy White, the United Way's president.
The organization said it will continue to address the increased needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.